Submit verification rolls within 21 days or forego appointment: J&K admn to candidates

The order was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir commissioner secretary, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, on Monday
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 05:26 AM IST
In respect of selection lists already published, the period of 21 days shall be reckoned from the notification of these instructions, J&K admn has told the candidates (Image for representational purpose)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday issued an order that candidates whose recommendation is released by the selection agency will have to submit their verification rolls before the appointing authority within a period of 21 days from its release, failing which they will have to forego their right to appointment forthwith.

In this context, an order was issued by the commissioner secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi on Monday.

“In continuation to the government order number 528-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated 21/6/2021, the following shall be inserted ahead of the first para of the Instruction 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of character and antecedents) Instructions 1997 notified vide government order number 1918 –GAD of 1997 dated 9/12/1997 as amended from time to time. The candidate whose recommendation is released by the selection agency shall submit their verification rolls in triplicate before the appointing authority within a period of 21 days from its release, failing which the candidate (s) shall forego their right to appointment forthwith,” read the significant part of the order.

RELATED STORIES

In respect of selection lists already published, the period of 21 days shall be reckoned from the notification of these instructions, it added.

On Saturday, Jammu divisional commissioner Raghav Langer had directs deputy magistrates to immediately submit list of ‘deadwood’ employees in revenue department for their termination.

The government has started compiling data of ‘deadwood’ employees to be retired at the age of 48 years or those who have completed 22 years in service.

