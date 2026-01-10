Success demands dedication, honesty, transparency and modesty: Himachal CM

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday engaged in an interactive session with the Student’s Parliament, welcoming students from nearly 22 states across the country. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

During the session, the CM shared personal anecdotes from his political journey, which he said began at the age of 17. He reflected on his evolution from his college days from serving as the president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee and representing the Nadaun constituency as an MLA. Highlighting his path, he noted that his focus as CM always remained steadfast on his goals, eventually leading him to the state’s highest office, where he has since gained profound insights into financial management and the complexities of administration.

The CM underscored that the primary objective of his administration is “Vyavastha Parivartan”, a systemic transformation aimed at making Himachal a self-reliant state. He pointed out the state’s developmental indicators and said that Himachal was country’s “happiest state”.

He also detailed about the roadmap to transform Himachal towards a “Green State” by 2026, leveraging its natural bounty and river systems. With 14,000 MW of hydel energy already being generated and a significant shift towards solar power, the government aims to ensure that the benefits of these resources reach every one of the state’s around 75 lakh population.

He informed the students that the state government was continuously working to end VIP culture in the state and rationalization was being done at various levels.

Permanent housing to be provided to poor families: CM

State government would provide permanent (pucca) houses to eligible poor families who are still living in mud (kutcha) houses, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a high-level review meeting of the panchayati raj department. “The goal of the state government is not limited to the construction of houses alone but to provide a dignified standard of living to poor families. Special attention is also being given to basic amenities, sanitation, drinking water, and livelihood opportunities,” he said.

Sukhu said that the state government would fill vacant posts in the panchayati raj department on a priority basis to strengthen it besides filling up the posts of junior engineers in panchayats.

Campaign against ‘chitta’ to be intensified

CM Sukhu on Friday flagged off 18 modern anti-chitta and patrol vehicles of the police department from the state secretariat in Shimla. The fleet includes 12 anti-chitta vehicles, four anti-human trafficking vehicles and two ambulances for rescue operations.

On the occasion, the CM said, “Technology plays a very important role in the fight against drugs” while adding, he said that the government was empowering the police department with smart equipment, modern vehicles, digital surveillance systems and advanced communication tools to ensure quick control over crime and ensure immediate and effective action.

He said that these new anti-chitta vehicles, fitted with modern technical facilities, would not only help in curbing drug trafficking but also improve patrolling, surveillance and quick response. This will significantly enhance the efficiency and reach of the police.