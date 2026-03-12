Sufficient stock of LPG, petrol; people need not panic: J&K govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said that there was ample stock of LPG and petroleum products in Jammu and Kashmir and people need not to panic owing to the Iran-Israel-US war and fuel crisis in the Middle East. The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said that there was ample stock of LPG and petroleum products in Jammu and Kashmir and people need not to panic owing to the Iran-Israel-US war and fuel crisis in the Middle East. (HT File)

Consumer affairs and public distribution minister Satish Sharma said that the government was keeping a keen eye on the supply position. “There is sufficient supply of petrol and petroleum products, and there is no need to panic.

We will tackle it judiciously. We have directed officials to keep a vigil and anybody found hoarding or overcharging of LPG or petroleum products would face action,” Sharma said in a press briefing.

Divisional commissioner Anshul Garg addressed a press conference saying that LPG and petrol was enough to last two weeks in Kashmir valley

“There is daily monitoring of our stock position of essential supplies like high speed diesel, motor spirit and LPG. As of today we have an LPG stock of 13 days in Kashmir, a comfortable position as we usually keep a stock of 15 days. Petrol and diesel supply is also comfortably placed for 15-20 days. People should rely on official updates and refrain from panic buying,” Garg said.

He said that there has been a restriction from the Government of India on commercial LPG but that is not applicable to any domestic consumer.

“People should not worry. In fact commercial restrictions do not apply to hospitals or educational institutions. As of now there is no LPG crisis in Kashmir. The government is keeping a keen eye on the situation and if there are any violations or hoarding, deputy commissioners will take remedial measures. Action will follow,” he said.

He said that people should refrain from causing panic and correct information should be brought before the masses.

“As of now, the supply position in the market doesn’t reflect any shortage of any commodity. Our preparations are ongoing owing to the festive season of Ramazan and approaching Eid. District-level committees are holding their meetings, so that there is no inconvenience to anyone during the festive season,” he said.

He said that the market inspections are increasing by food safety org. and legal metrology.

“The official actions for the past 15-20 days have increased. In the coming days there will be more inspections,” he said.