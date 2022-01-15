Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Suggest CM face’ initiative logs 8-lakh responses: AAP
chandigarh news

‘Suggest CM face’ initiative logs 8-lakh responses: AAP

Senior AAP leader and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said that three lakh WhatsApp messages, four lakh phone calls, 50,000 text messages and one lakh voice messages have been received in merely 24 hours on the mobile number 7074870748 released by the party for feedback
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked Punjab voters to suggest the party’s CM face ahead of Punjab assembly elections. (HT File)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked Punjab voters to suggest the party’s CM face ahead of Punjab assembly elections. (HT File)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 01:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Punjab voters to suggest the party’s chief ministerial face, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that more than eight lakh people have responded on the number released by the party.

Senior AAP leader and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said that three lakh WhatsApp messages, four lakh phone calls, 50,000 text messages and one lakh voice messages have been received in merely 24 hours on the mobile number 7074870748 released by the party for feedback. “The party will announce its CM candidate after collecting and compiling the entire data,” he said at a press conference. Kejriwal, while releasing the number on Thursday and ruling himself out of the race, asked people to send their suggestions till 5pm on January 17. He had earlier said that that the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls would be revealed next week. Cheema said the overwhelming support being received by the AAP is a sign that people of Punjab want change.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out