‘Suggest CM face’ initiative logs 8-lakh responses: AAP

A day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Punjab voters to suggest the party’s chief ministerial face, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that more than eight lakh people have responded on the number released by the party.

Senior AAP leader and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said that three lakh WhatsApp messages, four lakh phone calls, 50,000 text messages and one lakh voice messages have been received in merely 24 hours on the mobile number 7074870748 released by the party for feedback. “The party will announce its CM candidate after collecting and compiling the entire data,” he said at a press conference. Kejriwal, while releasing the number on Thursday and ruling himself out of the race, asked people to send their suggestions till 5pm on January 17. He had earlier said that that the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls would be revealed next week. Cheema said the overwhelming support being received by the AAP is a sign that people of Punjab want change.