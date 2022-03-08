Suicide in lock-up: ASI among two cops booked, judicial inquiry marked in Ludhiana

A day after a man accused of snatching died by suicide at the Salem Tabri police station, two police personnel were booked and a judicial probe was also marked in the case on Monday.

The two police personnel who have been booked for causing death due to negligence are assistant sub-inspector Gurjit Singh, and sentry home guard personnel Ashok Masih. Two officials, assistant sub-inspector Jatinder Singh and assistant Munshi Mukesh Kumar,have been transferred.

The family of victim, Ashish Kumar alias Shashi of Jalandhar, do not suspect foul play and do not blame the cops for his death. The mother and brother of the victim reached the city on Monday, but cast no aspersions on the cops. They claimed that Shashi was a drug addict.

However, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Mahesh Kumar said that it was the duty of the officers to watch over the inmate.

A board of three doctors – comprising Dr Sheetal Sharma, Dr Jagpreet Singh and Dr Jaspreet Kaur – carried out an autopsy, the report of which is awaited.

The victim, a resident of Mohla Goraya village of Jalandhar, was arrested by the Salem Tabri police near Jalandhar Bypass Chowk. The police recovered seven mobile phones, a sharp-edged weapon and a motorcycle from his possession. He was sent to police remand, but he hung himself from the girder with the help of a bedsheet.

Cops in the soup

January 3: Head constable Rakesh Kumar posted at the Mundian police post was booked for raping and threatening a 24-year-old woman with false implication of her husband.

February 26: Deepak Shukla, 27, an insurance company employee, died at the civil hospital after being allegedly tortured in custody on February 26, 2020. An FIR was lodged against the Division 5 SHO, a sub-inspector and two ASIs.

August 6: A medical practitioner, who was arrested for drug peddling allegedly shot himself in the head at Samrala using the service pistol of an assistant sub-inspector.