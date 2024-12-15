Menu Explore
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
Sukhbir attacker Chaura’s remand extended by 2 days

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Dec 15, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Police told the court that they have named Dharam Singh, who met the former militant before the attack, in the FIR

The local court on Saturday extended the police remand of former militant Narain Singh Chaura by two more days.

Former militant Narain Singh Chaura being produced by Punjab Police in the local court in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Former militant Narain Singh Chaura being produced by Punjab Police in the local court in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Chaura, on December 4, made an assassination bid on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal’s life at the Golden Temple, was produced in the court as his remand ended on Friday.

During the proceedings, the police demanded a five-day remand citing that it had nominated another person, namely Dharam Singh, who met Chaura at the Golden Temple complex, before his assassination bid.

The police again raised the issue of CCTV footage of the cameras installed at the Golden Temple complex and claimed that the gurdwara body is yet to provide all the video footage from December 2 and 4 for the investigation.

After hearing arguments of prosecution and defence, the court granted a remand of two more days.

Follow Us On