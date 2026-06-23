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    Sukhu announces ₹137.40 cr project to strengthen Chail Chowk-Janjehli road in Himachal

    The state government was committed to ensuring balanced and equitable development across all regions of Himachal, said Sukhu while meeting various delegations from the Seraj assembly constituency

    Published on: Jun 23, 2026 4:48 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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    Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said financial assistance of 137.40 crore has been approved for widening the Chail Chowk-Janjehli road in Mandi district.

    Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)
    Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

    The state government was committed to ensuring balanced and equitable development across all regions of Himachal, said Sukhu while meeting various delegations from the Seraj assembly constituency. The delegations, led by president, Seraj Congress Block Congress Jagdish Reddy, held detailed discussions on various development-related issues concerning the region. The delegation also invited the CM to visit the Seraj assembly constituency.

    He announced financial assistance for the maintenance and strengthening of several roads in the assembly constituency. These include 10 lakh for the Nauna-Chhalaila-Vinidhar road, 20 lakh for the Balichowki-Khloa-Sharsh road, 10 lakh for the Nauna-Bharari road, 10 lakh for the Khanethi-Khoohan road and 10 lakh for the Hanogi-Shaloi-Chhamar road.

    In view of the extensive damage caused during the disaster and with the objective of further strengthening connectivity in Mandi district, the state government prioritized this 83 kilometre long road project and submitted it under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund, he said. The completion of this project would provide momentum to the social and economic development of the region.

    He said that the Seraj assembly constituency had suffered significant damage during the disaster and he personally visited the affected areas to assess the situation. The government extended maximum possible assistance to the disaster-affected families. He further stated that for the first time in the country, the government had substantially enhanced disaster relief assistance from its own resources.

    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Sukhu Announces ₹137.40 Cr Project To Strengthen Chail Chowk-Janjehli Road In Himachal
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