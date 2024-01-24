Sukhu dedicates 150-crore devp works to Hamirpur

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced the opening of Jal Shakti and public works department sub-divisions in Bijhari, increasing the existing bed capacity of civil hospital in Barsar to 100 and the health sub-centre in Saloni to 10 beds. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

He made the announcement while presiding over a “Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar” programme at Bijhri in Barsar assembly constituency of Hamirpur. The chief minister also dedicated the development projects worth ₹150 crore for Barsar assembly constituency in Hamirpur. He laid the foundation stone of works to cost ₹138 crore and to augment various lift water supply schemes from River Sutlej to Barsar.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Along with this, he also inaugurated a ₹7 crore bridge built on Sukkar rivulet, a residential building of the health department at Barsar completed with an outlay of ₹3.32 crore and the office building of additional district attorney (ADA), constructed at a cost of ₹1.36 crore.

Sukhu announced to start commerce and science classes in government senior secondary schools in Barsar, Sohari and Dandaru, commerce classes in schools in Ghanghot and Samtana, and science classes in schools in Kulhera, Dhabiri and Loharli.

He announced ₹50 lakh for the construction of a modern bus stand at Barsar as well as for the renovation of Tal Stadium in Bijhri.

While speaking during the programme, he appreciated the efforts of patwaris, kanungo and other revenue officials to make revenue lok adalats a success, in which more than 65,000 long pending cases were settled.