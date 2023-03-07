Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhu govt enhances prize money of women’s award to 1 lakh

Sukhu govt enhances prize money of women’s award to 1 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 07, 2023 05:19 AM IST

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced to increase the amount of Himachal Pradesh Mahila Vikas Protsahan Puraskar from ₹21,000 to ₹1 lakh and district-level awards from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a function to celebrate women’s day in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)
Sukhu made these announcements while presiding over a state-level function to celebrate Women’s Day. He said that women are the pillars of society and when they are empowered, the whole world is empowered.

He also honoured freelance journalist Dev Kanya Thakur, social worker Sangeeta Khurana and Dr Anvesha Negi for excelling in their fields.

Among the other awardees were Rachna Kumari, Ayushi Bhandari, Mala Bhagti, Rekha Vashisht, Renuka Singh Thakur, Suman, Manju, Baljit Kaur and Aanchal Thakur.

Sukhu formally launched the website of Sukh-Ashray Kosh and app of Him-Purak Poshahar Pushti as well.

ADB team meets CM

An Asian Development Bank’s (ADB’s) project readiness financing mission team led by Sunae Kim, team leader for HP Shiva Project, met chief minister Sukhu in Shimla on Monday and briefed him about the objectives and scope of the mission.

Sukhu said 257 clusters have been selected for the first phase of 1,292 crore HP Shiva main project. “Target has been set to benefit about 15,000 farmers and orchardists by setting up orchards on 4,000 hectares,” he added.

He said that this project will be implemented in five years. The chief minister stressed on the plantation of various other fruit, which can be grown in the low-lying areas so that fruit diversity in the area could also be increased.

