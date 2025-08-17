Sukhu govt to set up boards to combat drug menace

The Himachal Pradesh government will set up Nasha Mukti Roktham and Punarvas Board to combat the growing drug menace in the state. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Sarkhagaht on Friday said that the board, aimed at preventing drug abuse and reintegrating youth trapped in addiction, will consist of experts from various departments, including home, health, social justice and empowerment, education, youth services & sports, panchayati raj and prison, along with NGOs and social scientists. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Sarkhagaht on Friday said that the board, aimed at preventing drug abuse and reintegrating youth trapped in addiction, will consist of experts from various departments, including home, health, social justice and empowerment, education, youth services & sports, panchayati raj and prison, along with NGOs and social scientists. (HT File)

The government is also considering the establishment of a separate de-addiction center for women. Health and family welfare minister Dr (Colonel) Dhani Ram Shandil said earlier this week that the government is exploring options for a women-specific facility, in addition to a potential government-run de-addiction centre in Shimla.

The issue of lack of rehabilitation centres in the state had also triggered a verbal slugfest between governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said, “There is only one Red Cross-run drug rehabilitation centre in Kullu. We have been hearing about identification of land for setting up a centre in Sirmaur but nothing is moving on ground. This shows the seriousness of the government.”

In response to the growing heroin problem in the state, the chief minister also announced the launch of Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme. “These young volunteers will not only help in preventing the spread of chitta but will also assist in awareness campaigns and in providing timely confidential information to the police so that strict action can be taken against drug mafias. A provision for incentive payments will also be made for these volunteers,” the CM added.

The CM further said that the government has implemented PIT NDPS Act and seized property worth over ₹42 crore from drug mafias. “The state has made chitta testing mandatory in police recruitment and to eradicate chitta (heroin) from its roots, I have directed the formation of anti-drug committees in villages and panchayats. Police will gather drug-related information from panchayat secretary, ASHA and anganwadi workers and police constables and share it with the committee. I want timely action on the reports,” he added.

The previous BJP government had also constituted a Himachal Pradesh Nasha Nivaran Board for a period of two years which failed to make significant progress.