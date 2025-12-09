Sukhu: HP to provide relief on loans taken for setting up homestays

The state government will provide financial relief on loans for establishing new tourism units like homestays besides for the expansion and upgrade of existing units. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that any bonafide resident of Himachal Pradesh would be able to avail facility of this scheme. The government will provide an interest subsidy of 3% in urban areas, 4% in rural areas, and 5% in tribal areas on loans up to ₹ 2 crore, for a maximum period of three years from the date of loan disbursement. (HT File)

This is being seen as a step by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for promoting tourism and creating self-employment opportunities in the state. The state government will provide financial relief on loans for establishing new tourism units like homestays besides for the expansion and upgrade of existing units.

The CM stated that any bonafide resident of Himachal Pradesh would be able to avail facility of this scheme. The government will provide an interest subsidy of 3% in urban areas, 4% in rural areas, and 5% in tribal areas on loans up to ₹2 crore, for a maximum period of three years from the date of loan disbursement.

In a statement the chief minister said that homestays are playing a pivotal role in attracting tourists by offering affordable alternatives to expensive hotels while encouraging longer stays in rural areas of the state. This scheme will go a long way in tapping the tourism potential of culturally rich rural regions, thereby creating self-employment avenues and strengthening the state’s economy.

The government is also focusing on developing new tourism destinations across the state. Development of tourist spots in Lahaul-Spiti (Chandratal, Kaza) and Kinnaur (Rackcham, Nako) and border tourism activities in the Shipki-La area in Kinnaur are among the new initiatives taken by the government, to promote adventure sports, he stated.

The state government has also decided to provide wellness centre facilities at Manali, Kullu, Naggar and Nadaun while ice skating rink facilities at Shimla, Dharamshala and Mandi besides introducing river-rafting in Nadaun. A decision has also been made to beautify the Baba Balak Nath temple, he remarked.

The State Government has also given priority for enhancement of facilities at religious sites. The upcoming ‘Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park’ at Bankhandi in Kangra district being constructed at a cost of ₹619 crore would become India’s first zoo to receive certification from the Indian Green Building Council for its sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives.

As many 16 heliports are being developed across the state to enhance air connectivity for tourists, especially in tribal and remote areas.