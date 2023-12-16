Sukhu lays foundation stone of 1-crore Sirmaur Haat

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Sirmauri Haat at Puruwala in Paonta Sahib assembly constituency of Sirmaur. The three-storeyed haat, to be constructed in a 450 square-metre area, will be built at a cost of ₹1 crore and will have all basic facilities. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Sigh Sukhu (HT File)

The chief minister said that the haat would be constructed on the lines of “She Haat” set up in Sarahan of Sirmaur. It will go a long way in strengthening the economy of the area and providing a better platform to the local people to showcase and sell their handicrafts and cuisines, he said, adding that members of the local panchayat and self-help groups would get employment opportunities from this endeavour.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Traditional dishes of Sirmaur district would also be available in the haat, which will provide the tourists an opportunity to better understand the rich lifestyle and traditions of the region, the chief minister added.

He said that the state government was making sincere efforts to strengthen the rural economy.

While interacting with media persons, the chief minister said that during his visit to Dubai, he had invited potential investors to pump funds in power, tourism and green energy sectors in the state, and assured them of all possible assistance.

Investors from Dubai will visit Himachal in January next year, Sukhu added.

Innovative initiatives were being taken with a positive approach to realise the vision of making the state self-reliant, the chief minister said.