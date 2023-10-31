News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhu responding well to treatment, no need to worry: Media adviser

Sukhu responding well to treatment, no need to worry: Media adviser

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 31, 2023 05:50 AM IST

Medical tests were conducted on Monday for stomach infection of Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the reports of the said tests were normal, the CM’s media adviser Naresh Chauhan said. He added that there was no reason to worry as he was responding well to treatment .

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File Photo)

Sukhu was hospitalised at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday after being diagnosed with stomach infection at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla.

Chauhan said that senior ministers and congress leaders from Himachal were camping at Delhi .

Sukhu was admitted to IGMC after complaining of sever stomach ache on October 24 and was diagnosed with a stomach infection while his condition remained stable.

All medical examinations, including the ultrasound, have yielded normal results. The chief minister was being kept under r observation and some tests were conducted at IGMC .

The chief minister was on a tour to Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Bilaspur last week and doctors suspect he may have developed the infection while travelling.

Tuesday, October 31, 2023
