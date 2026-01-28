Sukhu seeks grant for Kangra airport, increased flight frequency

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday met Union ministers in New Delhi to highlight key infrastructural challenges being faced by the state and sought the Centre’s assistance to address them. Pushing for a boost in air connectivity, he urged a speedy settlement of pending issues related to the expansion of Kangra airport during his meeting with Union minister for civil aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, stressing that the district has immense tourism potential. Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu meets Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Sukhu also requested the introduction of special visual flight rules (VFR) to reduce the minimum visibility requirement from the existing 5 km to 2.5 km to ensure flight operations during low-visibility conditions. He proposed handing over security at Kullu and Shimla airports to the state police in place of the CISF, citing the low number of flight operations and passengers, which would help reduce the financial burden on the state. He further requested extension of flight operation hours at Shimla airport up to 4 pm to enhance air traffic.

Sukhu also sought an increase in the frequency of flights on the Chandigarh-Shimla and Shimla-Chandigarh routes and urged early sanction of four proposed heliports. The Union minister directed officials to hold a joint meeting with the concerned departments and prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the expansion of Kangra airport.

₹200-cr nod for Chaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar road

Sukhu called on Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and held detailed discussions on strengthening road infrastructure in the state. The Union minister gave in-principle approval of ₹200 crore under the central road and infrastructure fund (CRIF) for the Chaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Ochghat road, which is expected to provide major relief to apple growers in the region.

Sukhu apprised him of the progress of the Shimla-Mataur national highway, which connects eight districts with the state capital and adjoining states. He requested the construction of maximum possible tunnels between Shimla-Shalaghat and Bhager-Hamirpur sections. He also sought expeditious preparation of the DPR for four-laning of Package-IV, covering the end of the Hamirpur bypass at Chilbahal to Bhangbar, including the new northern Hamirpur bypass.

CM seeks recognition of 29.5% forest, tree cover

Sukhu also urged the Centre to recognise the state’s actual forest and tree cover of 29.5 per cent for all calculations related to forest ecology under the finance commission and other central allocations. During his meeting with Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav, the chief minister highlighted the discrepancy between the officially recorded forest cover of 27.99 per cent and the actual cover of 29.5 per cent. He explained that the gap arises due to the non-inclusion of trees outside forests (ToF) in the consolidated representation of the state’s forest and tree cover, adding that despite strict regulatory control over tree harvesting on private lands, the state does not receive due credit from the Centre.

Sukhu stressed that the additional 1.5 per cent ToF component should be included to accurately reflect the state’s ecological and forestry contribution. He said that Trees Outside Forests play a vital role in conserving green cover and preventing ecological degradation in the fragile Himalayan region. “Undervaluing ToF undervalues Himachal Pradesh’s true contribution to national ecosystem services and creates a bias against a state that actively protects its trees,” he said.