Sukhu’s Delhi visit sparks speculation of cabinet rejig

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s sudden visit to New Delhi has sparked speculation of the impending cabinet expansion, raising hopes for MLAs eyeing the three vacant positions.

HP chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

The CM’s visit has triggered increased political speculation, with expectations mounting that the cabinet will see expansion in the first or second week of December.

Sources within the state secretariat suggest that an officer on special duty’s office may be allocated to a minister following the expansion, prompting the OSD to seek a new office space.

The CM is scheduled to meet with the Congress high command in New Delhi, where discussions around the cabinet expansion are anticipated. It is believed that the Congress high command will finalise the names of ministers after consulting with the CM during this meeting.

Additionally, as the one-year of the Sukhu government concludes on December 11, plans are in place for a grand programme in Kangra district to showcase the government’s achievements.

The state cabinet comprises nine MLAs, including the CM and deputy CM, leaving room for three more ministers. The decision to fill these vacancies through a single expansion or in two phases rests with the Congress high command and the CM. Among the contenders for a ministerial position, MLAs Rajesh Dharmani, Sudhir Sharma, Rajendra Rana and Yadvendra Goma are being actively considered.

