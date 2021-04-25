Summer break likely from May 1 in Chandigarh govt schools

As per education department officials, one-month summer vacations for government schools may be announced from May 1 onwards , the same day the 2021-2022 academic session is set to begin.

UT director of school education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar, said, “We have held a meeting to discuss the option. A final call will be taken next week by senior officials.”

The UT administration has directed all educational institutions, including schools, to remain closed till April 30 except for all urgent and time-bound academic and non-academic activities. An order regarding the summer vacations will be issued close to the end of the month.

As per sources, a month-long summer vacation is being considered, after which the Covid situation will be re-examined and classes for the new session will start. There won’t be online classes also during this duration. All pending exams and formalities for the previous academic year will have to be finished by April 30.

No change for pvt schools

Meanwhile, private schools will continue as per their normal academic schedule. Speaking about this, president of the Independent School Association, HS Mamik said, “We had earlier considered announcing early summer vacations, but now, we will proceed as per the normal schedule. Online classes for students are going on and summer vacations will be held from around May-end up to July. We will take a call over starting offline classes after that.”

Kavita Das, principal of St John’s High School in Sector 26, added, “It is important to keep students occupied and ensure that they effectively utilise their time, while they stay at home due to the rising number of Covid cases. We will continue with online classes, which students don’t have many problems following and hope to open the schools later once the situation improves.”