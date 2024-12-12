Summer capital shivers at -3 degree Celsius

The meteorological centre in Srinagar on Wednesday predicted a brief spell of snowfall during the night followed by a week-long spell of dry weather. Shikaras on Dal Lake in Srinagar on Wednesday. Srinagar recorded -3 degree Celsius. (ANI)

The centre said that the weather will remain generally cloudy with light snow over isolated higher reaches during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

“From December 12-20, the weather will be generally dry. Overall, nothing significant till December 20, “ it said in an update.

The centre cautioned that cold and dry weather will generally prevail over many stations during next 10 days.

“ In view of sub freezing temperature and icy conditions over roads of important passes and higher reaches, tourists and transporters are advised to follow admin/traffic advisory, “ it said.

Meanwhile, the night witnessed sub zero temperatures with Srinagar recording -3 degree Celsius. On Tuesday, the city had recorded the season’s lowest of 5.4 degree Celsius.

The hill resorts were also cold with Pahalgam in South Kashmir and Gulmarg in North Kashmir witnessing -1.8 and -6 degree Celsius respectively.