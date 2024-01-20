close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sunil Jakhar targets govt over Chabhal sarpanch’s murder

Sunil Jakhar targets govt over Chabhal sarpanch’s murder

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jan 20, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Accusing the state government of not acting despite clear signs of a threat to Chabhal sarpanch Sonu Cheema’s life, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar held them responsible for his murder. Cheema was shot dead at point blank range on January 14.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar held the Mann government responsible for Chabhal sarpanch’s murder. (HT File)
“The only ones feeling safe in Punjab are gangsters ruling over the state police force from inside the jails and this is happening in active collusion with the state government,” said Jakhar while interacting with mediapersons after visiting the late sarpanch’s family at his native village. “A month before the murderous attack on Sonu Cheema, his son was attacked and there were enough threats to his life then too, but this government did nothing,” Jakhar added.

Follow Us On