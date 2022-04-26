Sunil Jakhar wishes Congress luck as panel recommends his 2-year suspension

Senior Congress functionary Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday hit out at the party’s central leadership that was scheduled to meet during the day and look into complaints of indiscipline received from Punjab, Meghalaya and Kerala. Stating that those who still have a conscience will be punished, Jakhar said, “I wish the Congress party good luck.”

According to a PTI report, citing sources, the disciplinary panel recommended a two-year suspension of Jakhar, removing him from all party posts. The disciplinary panel also recommended the suspension of five party MLAs in Meghalaya, who had supported the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) in the state, while defying the party directives, the report added.

Jakhar was sent a show-cause notice by the Congress’ disciplinary committee on April 11 for alleged anti-party activities and sought a reply within a week. The former Punjab unit president of the party did not submit any reply to the panel.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar said the AICC disciplinary committee had discussed complaints received from Meghalaya, Punjab and Kerala. “The committee has taken a unanimous decision which has been sent to the party president for her final approval,” Anwar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In a tweet, Jakhar said, “Aaj, sar kalam honge unke jinme abhi zameer baaki hai. (Today, those with a conscience will be beheaded). (My apologies to Javed Akhtar Saheb)”

Jakhar, who often made cryptic comments on the party’s leadership, had criticised former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and termed him as a liability for the party after the Congress lost to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab in the recently concluded Assembly election.

Some party leaders, including former minister Raj Kumar Verka, had demanded action against Jakhar and accused him of using objectionable language against Channi and the Scheduled Caste community during a TV interview.

Jakhar had rejected the charge and said his statement was twisted and taken out of context. He had also expressed regret if anybody was hurt by his comments.

Jakhar had earlier created a flutter when he said 42 MLAs wanted him to be the chief minister and only two backed Channi after Amarinder Singh resigned from the post over a bitter power-sharing tussle with the then state party head Navjot Singh Sidhu last year.

Jakhar was among the front runners for the chief ministerial post after Singh was unseated last year.

