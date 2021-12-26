Supervisor of private firm held for assault on Chandigarh MC officials

A supervisor of a private firm tasked with carpeting of the road dividing Sector 55 and 56 has been arrested for allegedly manhandling an executive engineer (XEN) and sub-divisional engineer (SDE) of the Chandigarh municipal corporation’s buildings and road (B&R) department.

SDE Jagdeep Singh, in his complaint, alleged that Mahendra Singh Kalra, a supervisor with Bindra associates private limited, had misbehaved with him and XEN Ajay Kumar Garg when they had gone see the progress of the carpeting work on December 24. He alleged that Kalra also manhandled Garg.

The SDE said that XEN Garg had asked Kalra for premix samples and petrol for testing purposes. Instead of providing it to the official, Kalra allegedly started manhandling and misbehaving with Garg. Kalra humiliated both government officials and even stopped them doing their duty which is matter of serious concern. The SDE alleged that Kalra even tore Garg’s clothes.

Acting on his complaint, police has registered a case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Kalra accuses MC employees of assaulting him

After the case was registered against him, Kalra told police that the XEN and SDE, along with the employees of the MC, had attacked him. He alleged that Garg had slapped him multiple times and hit him in the stomach while Jagdeep tried to hit him with a shovel lying close by.