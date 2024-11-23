‘Supplier’ killed in clash over payment for drugs in Zirakpur

A shocking incident of violence unfolded in Zirakpur’s Dhakoli late Thursday night when a clash between a drug trade gang and their supplier escalated into a brutal knife attack, claiming the latter’s life. Another victim, Shubham, a resident of Karnal, Haryana, is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Chandigarh. (Stock image)

The incident left Dilawar, 35, a resident of Dhakola village, Dhakoli, dead on the spot and his associate, Shubham, 25, critically injured. Shubham, a resident of Karnal, Haryana, is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Chandigarh.

According to police, Dilawar used to supply drugs for the assailants’ gang. On Thursday night, a dispute arose over pending payment, leading to the stabbing attack.

The assailants, who came on motorcycles and were over six in number, allegedly stabbed Dilawar multiple times in the chest, taking his life.

Shubham, who suffered severe injuries in the ribs, is in a critical condition, police said. Meanwhile, Dilawar’s body has been sent for autopsy at the Dera Bassi civil hospital.

Dilawar’s sister disclosed that he left home around 8 pm with two friends but did not return.

“We received information about the attack at 2.40 am and rushed both the victims to Dhakoli hospital. Dilawar was declared dead on arrival, while Shubham was referred to Chandigarh due to his critical condition,” police officials said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both Dilawar and Shubham had been involved in supplying drugs but had fallen into addiction themselves. This led to discrepancies in drug deliveries and eventually payments, sparking the fatal altercation.

Police are analysing nearby CCTV cameras and conducting raids to apprehend the suspects.

Based on a complaint from Dilawar’s brother, Baltana police lodged an FIR under Sections 103,109,115 (2),126 (2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.