Supply shortage hits auto sales, Ludhiana dealers worried

Ludhiana This festive season is not the same for automobile agencies in Ludhiana as the production and supply of vehicles is low as compared to the demand.

Most of the high-end cars and SUVs are available only on booking.

According to auto dealers, shortage of semiconductor chip, which is installed in vehicles and imported from Taiwan and Indonesia, has affected the production of vehicles directly.

Dealers are delivering the cars which were pre-booked.

According to them, they are only getting one-third of the cars and SUVs as compared to the demand.

Booking on selective models, meanwhile, has gone up in last seven to eight months.

Auto dealers said the situation will remain similar till June 2022 or when the production of semiconductors will be streamlined as all cars have a semiconductor chip installed in them.

An auto dealer near Dholewal said they made deliveries on Tuesday, but the vehicles were pre-booked.

He added that they used to have a stock of around 100 vehicles, but nowadays they have only 30 vehicles in the inventory.

Arvind Gupta, a trader, said they wanted to buy a new SUV on Dhanteras, so he approached a dealer 15 days ago to book the vehicle.

The dealer told him that they would not make delivery before January 2022.

Another dealer said they used to offer discounts, freebies and free insurance on vehicles to promote sale, but now, as there is a shortage of vehicles, buyers are ready to buy without any offer.

Akhil Sharma, a resident of Sham Nagar, said he had booked a family car one month ago and took delivery on Dhanteras.