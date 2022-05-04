Support farmers who adopt DSR method for paddy cultivation: Phoolka to NRI Punjabis
: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harvinder Singh Phoolka on Tuesday called on the NRIs from Punjab, who had given their agricultural lands on lease for cultivation, to support the farmers by offering USD 50 or ₹ 3,500 per acre to those who adopt the new direct seeding rice (DSR) method for paddy cultivation.
“This amount is very small for the NRIs but a big support to the farmers in Punjab,” he said while addressing the media here.
He asked the farmers of the state to save water, particularly the sub-soil, and suggested them to cultivate paddy adopting the direct seeding rice (DSR) method.
Under the DSR technique, the seeds are sown in the field directly rather than transplanting seedlings which saves water.
“In case water is not conserved, the state will turn into a desert without leaving cultivable land for the future generations,” he said.
Phoolka, who was flanked by experts and the farmers who have successfully adopted the method, asked paddy cultivators to move a step ahead and use anaerobic seeded rice (ASR) by cutting oxygen supply into the soil so that weeds do not grow in the DSR field.
He also asked the farmers to adopt crops alternative to paddy in the kharif season if farmers are able to, so that sub-soil water level is recharged and welcomed AAP government’s decision in the state by offering a per acre support of Rs. 1,500 to the farmers for adopting DSR variety.
“It is good that state government has taken a positive step, and now people have to take a call, to adopt method of DSR saving ₹ 12,000 to 14,000 per acre and the produce is same as the paddy grown with puddling method,” said Phoolka, while introducing the farmers who have successfully adopted the DSR method.
Paddy cultivators from different parts of the state also shared their experiences and called upon the farmers to adopt the new method.
Power surplus Himachal faces outages
At a time when many states are facing an electricity crisis, power surplus Himachal Pradesh too is facing power outages. Scanty rainfall and slow thawing of glaciers have impacted hydropower generation in the state. Himachal which sells electricity to other states during peak production months is now buying power in exchange at a rate of ₹12 per unit The rate last year was between ₹6 and ₹7.
Ludhiana | Now, cops told to walk at least 25,000 steps a week
Encouraging overweight police personnel to shed the extra kilogrammes, Ludhiana commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma set a weekly target of 25,000 steps for city cops. The police personnel who lose the maximum weight, without any adverse affect on their physical and mental wellbeing, in three months will be honoured. Dayanand Medical College and Hospital senior dietician Dr Manmeet Kaur also apprised the cops of the diet conducive for losing weight during the morning parade.
Ludhiana | After hottest March, avg April temp hits 52-year high
With summer marching in early this year, the district has been in the grip of scorching heatwaves over the last two months. While Ludhiana city was 4.1 degrees hotter than normal in March, the average temperature for April surpassed the normal by 5.3C. Only 0.8mm rainfall in March, April Not only did the month of April witness extremely high temperatures this year, but the city also remained dry.
Ludhiana | Advocate poses as OSD to CM, threatens revenue officers, held
Hours after registering a case against an unidentified man, who personated officer on special duty to the chief minister and threatened revenue officials asking them to carry out dubious property registrations, the police arrested an advocate on Monday evening. The accused, Karamjit Singh of Punjabi Bagh Colony, Dugri, was arrested near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal.
Ludhiana | Burglars decamp with 210 tyres, 146 alloy wheels
Burglars struck at a tyre shop in Dhandari Kalan on the National Highway on Monday night, and decamped with 210 tyres and 146 alloy wheels. The complainant, Chetan Sharma, the owner of the shop suspects that the burglars may have used a mini truck to steal the tyres. Assistant sub-inspector Deep Chand, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 457 ( house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sahnewal police station.
