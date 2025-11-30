Supreme Court halts further demolition at Chandigarh Club

The Supreme Court has ordered an immediate halt to further demolition at Chandigarh Club, Sector 1, just days after a major anti-encroachment drive was carried out by the UT Estate Office. The apex court disposed of the petition with clear instructions that both parties must maintain status quo—no further demolition shall take place, and the petitioner shall not raise any new construction at the site. (HT File)

The court also ordered that the petitioner must not use the existing allegedly illegal structures for any commercial purpose until the appellate authority issues appropriate orders.

The directive came while hearing a special leave petition filed by M/s Commando Caterers Pvt Ltd, which challenged the demolition of alleged unauthorised structures at the club.

The apex court disposed of the petition with clear instructions that both parties must maintain status quo—no further demolition shall take place, and the petitioner shall not raise any new construction at the site.

M/s Commando Caterers was running a banquet hall on the premises, which has been demolished by UT Estate office.

On November 24, the UT Estate Office conducted a large-scale demolition drive at Chandigarh Club to remove unauthorised constructions and enforce building regulations under the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, along with the rules framed under it. Beginning at 6 am, the operation involved multiple departments.

During the drive, officials demolished several structures, including a kitchen and toilet block built beyond the zoning line on the right side, an extended portion of the main building connected to the kitchen through an illegal passage, multiple tin sheds constructed on government land on both sides of the premises and allegedly occupied by Commando Caterers, and an unauthorised water body created at the site.

Earlier, on November 21, the Punjab and Haryana high court had dismissed a writ petition filed by M/s Commando Caterers challenging the Chandigarh Administration’s order dated November 14, which directed the removal of the alleged building violations.

The oldest club in Sector 1, functioning since 1957 on an 8.5-acre lease from the UT administration, serves approximately 7,200 members, who include prominent regional advocates, businessmen, bureaucrats, and politicians.