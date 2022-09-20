Supreme Court upholds validity of Haryana Gurdwaras Act, dismisses SGPC plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014, and dismissed the petition filed by the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) challenging the constitutional validity of the law enacted by the Haryana government.

The apex court bench, headed by justice Hemant Gupta, which delivered the judgment on the matter had reserved it on August 25.

The Haryana Act that provided for an overriding effect on other laws said that the provisions of the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, which empowers the Amritsar-based SGPC to manage and control Sikh shrines, will cease to have any application within the territory of Haryana from the date of the commencement of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act.

However, the Act also provides that any rule made under Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, or regulation framed by the corresponding legislation on the subject shall continue to remain operative in Haryana for the purpose of implementation of this Act till the rules or regulation are suitably amended or redrafted by the Haryana government or the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

The Act not only provided for vesting of all moveable and immoveable properties of gurdwara in the committee and executive board, it also said that all budget estimates, obligations and liabilities incurred, contracts entered into and matters and things sought to be done by, with or for the Punjab Sikh Gurdwara Board shall be deemed to have been made, incurred, entered into or sought to be done by the committee.

Ad-hoc committee to take over assets

An ad-hoc committee nominated by the Haryana government was to take over all assets of gurdwaras, including moveable and immoveable properties. The ad-hoc committee was to manage and supervise all moveable and immoveable assets till elections are held for the establishment of a Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

According to the provisions of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, the ad-hoc committee can continue to manage the affairs of gurdwaras for a maximum period of 18 months till the new committee is constituted.

The ad-hoc committee, as per the Haryana law, will comprise 41 government-nominated members who will elect their president, vice-president, general secretary, joint secretary and six members in its first meeting. These shall be the members of the executive board of the committee.

Charge to be handed over to elected panel

The ad-hoc committee and executive board will cease to exist after the formation of a new executive committee. After the new elected Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras Management Committee takes charge, the ad-hoc committee will hand over the charge to the newly elected committee.

According to Section 47 of the Act, a registered Singh Sabha may in relation to any local gurdwara under its control decide by a resolution for affiliating that gurdwara to the committee by a three-fourth majority. If the committee gives its consent, the gurdwara would be affiliated to it. Subsequently, all assets and liabilities of the affiliated local gurdwara and Singh Sabha will vest in the committee.

