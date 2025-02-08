Surajkund mela vital platform for artisans: Union minister

The 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela began on Friday in Faridabad, with Union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurating the event as the chief guest. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, heritage and tourism minister Dr Arvind Sharma, and revenue and disaster management minister Vipul Goel were also present at the opening ceremony. Union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurating the 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad on Friday. (@NayabSainiBJP/X)

The mela, running from February 7 to 23, will showcase exceptional craftsmanship and artistic talent from artisans across India and the world.

Speaking at the event, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted that India is currently hosting two globally significant events “the Maha Kumbh Mela and the Surajkund International Crafts Mela” both reflecting the country’s cultural richness. He described the Surajkund Mela as more than just a marketplace, calling it a vital platform for artisans to display their traditional skills. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat is being realised through such cultural initiatives.

Shekhawat also suggested leveraging digital marketing to expand the Mela’s reach, encouraging YouTubers, photographers, and social media influencers to cover the event and create new business opportunities for artisans.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini described the Surajkund Mela as a unique symbol of Haryana’s cultural heritage and an embodiment of the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). He noted that, for the first time, two states “Odisha and Madhya Pradesh” have been designated as theme states, giving the fair the identity of a Crafts Maha Kumbh.

Additionally, the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand and Sri Lanka have been included as partner nations, emphasising cultural similarities across the region.

Saini said that for 37 years, the Surajkund Mela has provided artisans and handloom weavers with a platform to showcase their skills, drawing tourists from around the world.

Welcoming the dignitaries, heritage and tourism minister Arvind Sharma called the Surajkund Mela a shining example of unity in diversity. He noted that since its inception in 1987, the fair has grown exponentially in popularity, particularly after 2014, and is now recognised as the world’s largest crafts fair. He said for the first time, rural sports have also been introduced as part of the Mela, further enriching its appeal.