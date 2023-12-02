Suresh Raina urges J&K youth to register as voters

Chief electoral officer (CEO) of J&K, Pandurang K Pole on Friday said that former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has been appointed as the youth voter awareness ambassador for Jammu and Kashmir. Former cricketer Suresh Raina during a function at the chief electoral officer at Nirvachan Bhawan in Jammu on Friday. (PTI)

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said that Raina, being a cricket legend and a revered figure in India, holds considerable influence, particularly among the youth.

“This influence can be harnessed to encourage more individuals to participate in the electoral process, leading to higher voter turnout and greater civic engagement”, he added.

Suresh Raina said that many players from J&K were playing well at national and international level and hoped that in more would emerge in the times to come.

He appealed that youth of J&K should also come forward and get themselves registered as voters before December 9 to elect their candidates. He added that it was necessary for a healthy democracy.