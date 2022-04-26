Surge in violence: 12 militants killed in Kashmir in last 10 days
The last 10 days have seen s surge in violence across Kashmir, with 12 militants, including some top local and foreign commanders, being killed during encounters with security forces.
Despite security forces managing to keep militants under pressure by launching back-to-back operations, they have managed to carry out attacks on the forces and civilians in different parts of Kashmir this month. Even panchayat members and non-local labourers are being targeted, to create an environment of panic among them.
These attacks and killings of militants has come at a time when snow has started melting from the mountains and passes in north Kashmir and there are apprehensions among security agencies on the fresh infiltration. Till now, there have been no major infiltration attempts recorded on the Line of Control.
J&K director general of police Dilbag Singh told reporters in Jammu last week that the security situation in UT is far better now compared to the past. “Everyday, successful operations are being carried out against terrorists. Sometimes, terrorists manage to carry out attacks, but those involved are identified and neutralised,” he said.
As per official figures, 61 militants, both locals and foreign, have been killed by security forces in Kashmir this year. In these attacks, 12 security personnel and 10 civilians have lost their lives.
On April 24, three LeT militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district. A day earlier, two JeM militants, both Pakistani nationals, were killed in a gunfight with forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. On April 22, two labourers from West Bengal were injured when suspected militants opened fire at them at Nowgam in Srinagar.
On the intervening night of April 21 and 22, three militants, including most wanted LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo, were killed in an encounter which continued for two days in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Five security personnel also were injured. Kantroo was one of the longest surviving militants and police termed his killing a big success and said he was involved in a series of attacks on forces personnel and civilians.
On April 18, two railway protection force personnel were attacked by suspected militants at Kakapora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir. Both of them succumbed to their injuries.
On April 15, a sarpanch was shot dead by suspected militants at Gosbugh Pattan area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir. A day earlier, four local LeT militants were killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
On April 12, two militants, including a Pakistani member of JeM, were killed in Kulgam district in an encounter.
A senior police officer said that since the beginning of this year, security forces have conducted several successful operations across Kashmir and many top commanders and foreign militants have been killed, bringing down the number of active militants.
Another officer said that the forces are getting accurate information through human intelligence and electronic devices which has led to the successful operations.
For the last several days, high-level security meets are being held to review the security situation across J&K, especially in Kashmir, prior to the start of the Amarnath yatra which will be attended by a large number of pilgrims.
World Malaria Day: Ludhiana DC flags off awareness van
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik flagged off the awareness van on the occasion of World Malaria Day on Monday. The district health department observed the day and an awareness rally was also taken out on the occasion. DC Surabhi was accompanied by civil staff of malaria department and mass media wing, district epidemiologist Dr Prabhleen Kaur, Dr Sahil, surgeon Dr S P Singh.
NEP 2020: PU course framework calls for CBCS’ implementation
With an aim to implement the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), Panjab University has formulated a suggestive course framework for its departments. Proposed course framework The proposed framework suggested includes core subjects (face-to-face mode), discipline specific elective subjects (face-to-face or blended), value added courses (minimum 30 hours per semester–any mode), internship/skill-based component (any mode) and research component. The framework also suggests creation of a value-added course basket which can be multi-disciplinary.
Ludhiana police personnel who shed extra kilos to be rewarded
Opening the contest for overweight police personnel, the commissioner of police, Kaustubh Sharma, announced to honour and reward the police personnel who will lose his extra weight quickly without harming his physical and mental health in three months. CP announced the competition during the Monday parade and advised the police personnel to join some sports activities or do yoga. They will also involve their family members in the physical activities.
Fake degree scam: Manav Bharati University’s diploma course students stare at uncertain future
With the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into the Manav Bharati University fake degree scam currently underway, scores of students are now facing an uncertain future and are running from pillar to post to procure their degrees. Another student, Aakriti Sahu, said that she had passed the exams six months ago, but is yet to receive the diploma, leaving her future uncertain.
115 fall sick as diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water supply in Gazipur worsens
A day after 15 people fell ill after consuming contaminated water in Gazipur village of Zirakpur, 115 more cases of diarrhoea were reported from the village. Assistant civil surgeon Dr Renu Singh, who was part of the visiting team said a camp was organised and medicines were given to the patients. Zirakpur municipal corporation, meanwhile, supplied water tankers to the village. The supply of contaminated water has been a longstanding problem in Zirakpur.
