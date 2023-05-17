Ludhiana: 14 school vehicles challaned, 2 impounded in surprise checks

Two days after the collision between school and Punjab roadways’ buses in Jagraon injuring 45 people, including 38 school children, 14 school vehicles were challaned and two were impounded during a surprise inspection at schools in the area to ensure that they were complying with the prescribed safety norms. The inspection under “Safe school vahan scheme (SVSS)” was conducted by Regional Transport Authority secretary Poonam Preet Kaur and Jagraon sub-divisional magistrate Gurbir Singh Kohli at GHG Academy, Spring Dew School and Sacred Heart Convent School, among others. RTA secretary Poonam Preet Kaur during a suprise inspection in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Out of the 14 challans that were issued, 6 were for GHG Academy, 3 for Spring Dew School and 5 for Sacred Heart Convent School. The two vehicles that were impounded under Section 207 of Motor Vehicle Act were of GHG Academy.

RTA secretary said that school vehicles were found flouting various norms, including missing fire extinguishers, permits and emergency doors. While many vehicles were without women attendants, pressure horns were also installed in them.

SDM and RTA secretary instructed the school principals and van drivers to follow prescribed safety norms and said that strict action will be taken otherwise.

The guidelines of SVSS scheme state, “all school buses, vans and auto-rickshaws should be painted yellow with a green stripe all around. Vehicles ferrying schoolchildren should not be more than 15 years old from the date of registration. Vehicles should be fitted with approved speed governors with a maximum speed limit of 40km per hour. Vehicles should possess a contract carriage permit. Drivers of school vehicles need to have a valid licence to drive a transport vehicle for a period of at least four years. They should not carry children beyond the permitted capacity.”

At least 45 people, including 38 school students, suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a roadways bus and school bus near Kothey Baggu of Jagraon on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Monday afternoon. The police on Tuesday filed an FIR against drivers of both the vehicles.