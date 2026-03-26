Chandigarh, The Surya Kiran Aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will hold a civil air display at Sukhna Lake here on March 27 and 28. Surya Kiran Aerobatic team air show in Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake on March 27, 28

The Sukhna Lake will remain closed to the public from March 26 till the afternoon of March 28 in view of the event and the arrangements being made for it.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic team's civil air display will be held between 10.30 am and 11.30 am on both days, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav told reporters here.

He said the air show holds great significance for the city and is going to witness enthusiastic participation from the public for which necessary arrangements have been put in place.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will be the chief guest at the event on Saturday.

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking buses will be deployed for the convenience of visitors from seven designated pick-up and drop points in the city, the DC said.

The public has been advised to use only the specified boarding points as mentioned on their passes. The last pick-up timing for buses will be 9 am.

Entry to the air show will be strictly regulated through passes, which have been made available on the Chandigarh Tourism application on the payment of ₹100 per person. The venue capacity has been fixed at 10,000 persons per day.

The public has been advised to follow all safety and security guidelines.

Visitors have been requested not to bring children below the age of six years, carry only transparent water bottles and avoid bringing any eatables. Adequate arrangements for drinking water and sanitation facilities will be made at the venue.

As part of disaster management arrangements, the National Disaster Relief Force team, speedboats, life jackets and cranes will remain deployed at the lake.

Wheelchairs and other arrangements have been made for the physically challenged.

Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur informed that more than 1,300 police personnel will be deployed for traffic, security and crowd control management for the air show.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Territory Chandigarh Administration Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad chaired a meeting to review and streamline the preparations for the air show.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration, police department, municipal corporation, health department, fire services, Indian Air Force and other concerned departments.

Prasad directed all concerned departments to ensure meticulous execution, seamless inter-departmental coordination, and strict adherence to safety protocols for the smooth and incident-free conduct of the event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.