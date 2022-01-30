Suspended Punjab Police constable held for stealing purse from car in Chandigarh

A suspended Punjab Police constable, who was arrested for stealing valuables from a car after smashing its window in Sector 10, was sent to a two-day police remand on Sunday.

The accused, Nitin Kumar, 37, a resident of Manimajra, had been under suspension for remaining absent from duty. In his complaint, Karamjit Singh of Delhi, said his wife had gone to a restaurant in Sector 10 on January 26, and had parked the vehicle behind the coal depot.

However, when she returned, she saw that a window of her car had been broken, and her purse, which contained an Aadhaar card, Pan Card, Airpods, an ATM card and cash, was missing. A case was registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station. So far, the police have recovered 10 stolen mobile phones from the accused.

Chandigarh superintendent of police Ketan Bansal said more recoveries are expected from Nitin. Since November 2021, valuables have been stolen from 15 vehicles after smashing their windows.