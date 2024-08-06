 SUV runs over biker near Hotel Mountview in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
SUV runs over biker near Hotel Mountview in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 06, 2024 09:31 PM IST

The motorcyclist was on his way in front of the hotel, when he crashed into an open car door, before being run over by another vehicle

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was run over by an SUV after he rammed into a car’s open door near Mountview Hotel in Sector 10 on Tuesday evening.

The victim, Raju Pandey, was a resident of Nayagaon, Mohali. (HT)
The victim, Raju Pandey, was a resident of Nayagaon.

Police booked the drivers of both cars under Section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The driver of the SUV, a Mahindra Scorpio, Jagdeep Singh, 51, told police that he was driving on the road in front of Hotel Mountview, where a white Jeep Compass was parked.

The backseat passenger of the Jeep Compass suddenly opened the car door and a motorcycle crashed into it, before being run over by his car, said Singh, a resident of Sector 79, Mohali.

He said the motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital in the Jeep Compass, whose driver, Arnav Bahri, 19, from Sector 15-A, was present at the scene. But the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The Sector 3 police seized the damaged vehicles and booked Jagdeep and Arnav for their roles in the accident.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / SUV runs over biker near Hotel Mountview in Chandigarh
