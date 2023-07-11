Swindler lands in police net; 15 stolen debit cards recovered

A swindler landed in a police net for stealing cash from bank accounts of people after stealing their debit cards. According to police, to avoid being traced, the accused used to change his getup daily. The police have recovered at least 15 debit cards from his possession. A swindler landed in a police net for stealing cash from bank accounts of people after stealing their debit cards. According to police, to avoid being traced, the accused used to change his getup daily. The police have recovered at least 15 debit cards from his possession. (Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar of Guru Angad Dev Colony, Miller Ganj of Ludhiana. Sometimes he used to tie a turban and sometimes wear glasses and a cap to hide his true identity.

According to the police, Makkhan Singh, a resident of Kothe Bangu village of Jagraon, approached the police stating that on July 8, he went to an ATM to withdraw some cash. He faced some problems in making transactions. A turbaned man, who was already present in the ATM, introduced himself as a bank employee and extended help. Meanwhile, the accused swapped his debit card with a fake one and stole ₹99,300 from his bank account. He immediately informed the police.

ASI Darshan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that when the police checked other ATMs, where the accused had made transactions, they found a man wearing a cap and sunglasses withdrawing cash using the debit card of the victim.

On Sunday the police arrested the accused. Upon questioning, the accused told police that he used to often change his getup to avoid being traced.

ASI added that an FIR under sections 379 (punishment for theft), 417 (punishment for cheating), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 482 (punishment for using a false property mark) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC has been lodged against the accused at city Jagraon police station.

