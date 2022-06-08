Swindler uses Anydesk app to dupe Chandigarh woman on ₹72,000
A 28-year-old resident of Sector 38 lost ₹72,000 in an online fraud.
In her complaint, Shaffy of Sector 38, said she purchased a few items online from the Gift app, but after they were not delivered, she looked up the customer care contact on the internet and found two mobile numbers.
Upon contacting them, she was told that her orders had been cancelled and was asked to download anydesk app for further help. However, the swindlers used the app to withdraw the amount— ₹19,000 and ₹53,000 in separate instalments from her bank account.
Speaking about the use of Anydesk in such crimes, police’s cybercrime investigation cell in-charge Hari Om said, “Anydesk provides remote access to your laptop or mobile, on whichever device you download it. The fraudsters then use the same to steal your data and access your bank account to fraudulently withdraw money.”
“The residents should not download such apps that can give remote access to the mobile or laptop. Instead of searching customer care numbers on Google, use the company websites for finding customer care numbers to avoid being duped,” he added.
Police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Police Code at the Sector 39 police station.
-
-
-
-
