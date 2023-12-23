Punjab’s tally of swine flu cases rose to 51 on Friday with a man in Patiala testing positive. As per the data, this year maximum of 18 cases have been reported from Ludhiana alone, state health officials said. Swine Flu: States’ tally rises to 51, maximum cases in Ludhiana (AFP)

In 2022, Punjab had reported 203 positive cases and 42 deaths.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Patiala health officials said that a 57-year-old city resident, who is admitted at PGIMER-Chandigarh, has tested positive for swine flu. The patient is now stable and has co-morbidities.

In the meanwhile, Dr Divjot Singh, nodal officer, informed that the positive patient had four primary contacts, and all were asymptomatic. As per the health officials, swine flu is a type of viral infection caused by the highly infectious H1N1 virus.

Health officials informed that flu corners have already been set up in government hospitals across the state and patients having an influenza-like illness (ILI) such as cough, cold, and fever, are being isolated from the rest of the population.