News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sword-wielding trio attack priest at Ludhiama's Manji Sahib gurdwara

Sword-wielding trio attack priest at Ludhiama’s Manji Sahib gurdwara

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 07, 2023 05:06 AM IST

Victim has been working as a priest in the Ludhiama’s Manji Sahib gurdwara for the past 18 years; the trio stopped him when he was headed to the holy sarovar and attacked him with a sword

Police have booked a Shimlapuri resident and his aides for allegedly assaulting the priest of the historic gurudwara, Manji Sahib, in Alamgir with a sword after barging in the shrine over a long-standing enmity.

A sword-wielding trio attacked the priest at Ludhiama’s Manji Sahib gurdwara. (HT File)
A sword-wielding trio attacked the priest at Ludhiama’s Manji Sahib gurdwara. (HT File)

The accused, Jarnail Singh of Shimlapuri, and his two aides fled from the spot after the incident.

The victim, Lal Singh, 60, of Shaheed Maha Singh Nagar, Daba-Lohara, has been admitted to a private hospital.

Lal Singh has been working as a priest in the gurdwara for the past 18 years. On Saturday, the trio stopped him when he was headed to the holy sarovar and attacked him with a sword.

After he raised an alarm, devotees and other volunteers gathered at the spot, following which the accused fled. The volunteers rushed him to hospital and informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon or means), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Dehlon police station and a hunt is on for their arrest.

The ASI added the accused were captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras escaping from the spot in a car. He added that more sections could be added to the first information report (FIR) following the medical report of the victim.

