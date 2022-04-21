SYL row: Not a drop of water from Punjab to be given to other states: Cheema
Chandigarh: A day after AAP MP Sushil Gupta promised SYL canal water to every village in Haryana if the party comes to power there, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that not even a single drop of state’s water will be allowed to flow out to any other state.
In a video message, Cheema said that Punjab has the sole right over its waters. “We are ready to make any sacrifice to safeguard the riparian rights our state,” he said, accusing the traditional parties of doing politics on this sensitive issue.
Gupta’s statement has kicked up a political storm in Punjab with opposition Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) expressing apprehensions about the AAP’s dubious intentions. The two parties also asked the AAP and chief minister Bhagwant Mann to make clear their stand on Gupta’s statement that is detrimental to Punjab’s interests on river waters.
Punjab and Haryana have been locked in a dispute over the sharing of the Ravi-Beas waters for decades.
Sikh leader’s kin injured during scuffle over land dispute in Pak
Lahore: Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee former president Mastan Singh's two family members have suffered injuries during a scuffle with an opponent group over land dispute at Nankana Sahib in Punjab province, his relative said on Wednesday. “Two family members of Mastan Singh were injured at the hands of those who had a land dispute with him on Tuesday in Nankana Sahib (some 80km from Lahore),” a relative of Mastan Singh, Mempal Singh, told PTI.
4 arrested for stealing ₹1.40Cr cash from courier office in Navi Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai crime branch has arrested four persons from Gujarat for making away with ₹1.40Cr cash from a courier office in APMC. The accused has been identified as Shambhu Badhabhai Ahir (25) and Bhupendra Singh Hathi Singh Jadeja (27) from Gandhidham in Kutch along with Kirit Singh Sartanji Waghela (24) and Rajendra Singh Balwant Singh Waghela from Patan in Gujarat. The police found that all four accused were friends.
Minor child’s custody to father cannot be termed illegal: HC
The high court bench of justice Sant Parkash, dismissed a plea from a Jalandhar mother, who had approached high court with a plea seeking custody of the child claiming that he was in the illegal custody of the father. The three-year-old child is living with his father. The plea was filed in 2020 claiming that the child was in the illegal custody.
BJP at fault for religious tensions: Opposition flays Jahangirpuri demolition action
The Aam Aadmi Party hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for the demolition work carried out at Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, alleged that the rival party – in power at the Centre and the civic bodies – was responsible for fomenting religious tensions across the country. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation deployed bulldozers to demolish purportedly illegal constructions at Jahangirpuri, where clashes broke out on Saturday between Hindu and Muslim groups.
Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 7-year-old girl
Thane Sessions Court, on Wednesday, awarded the death sentence to a 30-year-old accused of rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl. The case was registered in Bhiwandi Bhoiwada police station in 2019, and the Sessions Court awarded the death sentence in the judgement after hearing both the sides in the case. The incident occurred in December 2019. On December 21 that year, Kori lured the girl with ice cream and kidnapped her.
