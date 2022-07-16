Take action against industries dumping untreated waste: Vidhan Sabha panel to PPCB
Taking cognisance of the dumping of untreated industrial waste on the ground or in sewer lines, a 13-member Vidhan Sabha committee on Friday directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to take strict action against industries responsible for groundwater contamination.
The panel also met with administrative officials, including deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal, at the Circuit House and said it was imperative to check the dumping of untreated waste in the industrial hub as they had received several complaints pertaining to groundwater contamination.
It directed MC officials to operationalise the carcass utilisation plant established in the Noorpur bet area. The plant, which was established at a cost of around ₹8 crore last year, has been lying non functional due to community resistance. The villagers feel that the plant will lead to foul smell and unhygienic conditions in the area.
The committee, also reviewed different development projects, being taken up by the civic body including the ₹650 crore project to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah, and different smart city projects. It directed the officials to expedite the projects.
The committee, which was formed under the chairpersonship of MLA (Bathinda urban) Jagroop Singh Gill, also included legislators such as Ajit Pal Singh Kohli (Patiala), Pargat Singh (Jalandhar Cantt) , Dalbir Singh (Baba Bakala), Kulwant Singh Sidhu (Atam Nagar), Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central), Gurpreet Gogi (Ludhiana West), and Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South).
Sub-committee formed to check ongoing work
The panel’s chairperson also formed a sub-committee to check the ongoing development works in the city. The sub-committee will be led by MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu and all legislators from the city will be members. Officials have been directed to submit reports pertaining to different ongoing projects, their current status and deadlines with the committee.
Gogi proposes govt hospital in city centre
After the meeting, the committee members also carried out site inspections of different projects, including the ongoing work to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah, the carcass plant, and Malhar road.
Gogi took the committee members to a the site of the City Centre Project in SBS Nagar and proposed the establishment of a government hospital and medical college at the site. The land, measuring 26 acres, has been lying redundant since December 2007 after the alleged city centre scam came to light. Gogi also urged the committee to order widening of Malhar Road.
BJP delegation seeks action against ‘anomalies, corrupt practices’
A delegation of BJP leaders and councillors submitted a memorandum with local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar seeking action against alleged anomalies and corruption in the civic body.
BJP local bodies cell Inder Aggarwal, and councillors Surinder Atwal and Om Prakash Ratra alleged that there were anomalies in the outdoor advertisement and garbage lifting contracts and the LED street lights project. They sought a probe to check whether the contractors were being given undue benefits and the poor maintenance of street lights.
Ludhiana | 7 held with 3.5kg opium, 650g heroin
Police Commissionerate's anti narcotic cell in a joint operation with counter intelligence team, nabbed as many as five persons in two separate cases and recovered a total of 3.5 kg opium and ₹25,000 worth of drug money from their possession. In-charge at the anti-narcotic cell, Inspector Satwant Singh, said the team had installed a checkpoint near Grain Market following a tip off on Thursday. Separate cases were registered against the accused in the two cases.
Three held for molesting woman after argument in Panchkula
Police on Friday said that they have arrested three persons after allegedly molesting a woman. The victim, in her complaint, said a group of four to five bike-borne persons began following her as she was returning home with a friend on her Activa on Wednesday evening. The accused, Praveen, Babiram and Ravi, all residents of Rambagh road in Kalka, were arrested on Thursday.
Murder exposes chinks in Ludhiana civil hospital’s security, staffers threaten stir
The gruesome murder of a 15-year-old boy in the emergency ward of the busy civil hospital on Thursday evening has exposed the abysmally lax security arrangements at the institution with panic-stricken doctors and nurses threatening to strike unless they are provided round-the-clock security cover within 24 hours.
Yamunanagar | FIR lodged for mining material purchase fraud
Yamunanagar police have registered an FIR against four mineral dealer license (MDL) holders for allegedly buying raw materials from other states and committing fraud on eRawaana portal. These include a company possessing two licenses, a trading company and a screening plant in Bilaspur block of the district. Complainant Rajiv of the district mining and geology department said that the MDL holders purchased raw materials from other states like Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi.
Sirsa GM suspends five bus conductors
Five bus conductors were placed under suspension and inquiry started against 23 others after it was discovered that the location of flying squad was circulated through a WhatsApp group. Those under suspension have been identified as Sanjay, Jai Kishan, Surender, Jatin and Vipin. Haryana Roadways general manager at Sirsa, Khubi Ram Kaushal said the revenue of the depot had been continuously dipping and he suspected foul play.
