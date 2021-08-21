Taliban takeover could impact security in border areas: Manish Tewari

Congress MP and spokesman Manish Tewari on Saturday said the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has strengthened separatist forces in neighbouring Pakistan and the development could have an adverse effect on border areas of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is continuously trying to vitiate peace in India. Drugs and weapons from Pakistan are being dropped in Indian territory through drones. Though our forces have recovered these weapons and drugs in big quantities, some attempts of sending consignments through drones might have been successful,” the former Union minister said at a press conference in Amritsar.

Tewari urged the Centre to take steps to check drones from smuggling in weapons and drugs. “I have already written to Union home minister Amit Shah and raised this concern,” the Anandpur Sahib MP said.

Says Punjab needs Amarinder’s leadership

On chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s performance, he said, “Despite the negative attitude of the Centre and the Covid pandemic, the chief minister managed to keep the economy on track. The Centre did its best to suppress Punjab by stopping funds under the Rural Development Fund and goods and services tax (GST), but such acts could not affect Punjab, thanks to his leadership. Captain Amarinder is a sincere and experienced leader and Punjab needs his leadership in the elections.”

On differences between the chief minister and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, he said, “Both the government and the party will work together. The Congress will again form the government in the state.”

Assures justice in Bargari sacrilege case

Replying to a query on the Bargari sacrilege case, he said, “The SAD-BJP government had handed over the probe of this case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that recommended closing it after five years. Capt Amarinder Singh reopened this case and ensured the submission of the chargesheet. Though the probe into police firing incidents was derailed by the mistake of an officer, it has been given to the investigation team. We will get justice.”

Speaking on the agitation by sugarcane growers, Tewari said, “The Centre does not declare a minimum support price (MSP) for sugarcane when it should be done like in the case of other crops.”

On Covid-19 vaccination in the state, he said, “States ruled by parties in the opposition, are not being supplied vaccines in full quantity, while BJP-ruled states are not facing any shortage.”

Earlier, Tewari paid obeisance at Golden Temple and Durgiana Temple besides visiting the Partition Museum. After the visit, he tweeted, “At Partition Museum in Amritsar. A sombre reminder of depravity of humanity. I wish @PMOIndia had spent some time here before announcing #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay. Reopening wounds of Partition serves no other interest but to once again accentuate the otherness of others.”