Talks end in stalemate; strike to continue: Assn

The talks between the state government and representatives of Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) ended in a stalemate on Thursday, with the doctors’ body saying that the strike will continue. The doctors’ demands include reducing the bond amount for post graduate courses from current ₹ 1 crore; a specialist cadre; amendment in service rules to stop direct recruitment of senior medical officers; assured career progression (ACP) and grant of allowances at par with central government doctors. (Sant Arora/HT)

The HCMSA, which represents government doctors, is on the warpath against the state government over non-fulfilment of their various demands.

The doctors’ demands include reducing the bond amount for post graduate courses from current ₹1 crore; a specialist cadre; amendment in service rules to stop direct recruitment of senior medical officers; assured career progression (ACP) and grant of allowances at par with central government doctors.

“No agreement has been reached so far on the demands for assured career progression and direct recruitment to the post of CMO,” said HCMSA president Dr Rajesh Khyalia after emerging from a five-hour meeting that was chaired by Rajesh Khullar, chief principal secretary to the chief minister. Khyalia, however, added that the bond issue has been resolved and the government has issued a notification.

Earlier, minutes after the HCMS representatives assumed seats to discuss their demands, the Nayab Singh Saini government’s interlocutors told them that no dialogue could take place under the threat of “hunger strike”, people in the know of the matter said. “The government was ready to accept reasonable demands. But we refused to be bullied and hold talks under the threat of hunger strike. Therefore, the chief principal secretary Khullar conveyed to HCMSA representatives that meeting will begin if they end hunger strike in front of all,” said two senior government functionaries present in the meeting, pleading anonymity It is learnt that the talks regarding the tricky twin issues--ACP and grant of allowances at par with central government doctors---turned out to be unreasonable and time consuming.

“The doctors are demanding to bring down ACP scheme to 4-9-13 (assured promotion in fourth, ninth and 13th year of service) from present 5-10-15. The ACP applicable to other employees is 8-6-24. This is an unreasonable demand,” said one of the officers quoted above.

“There is no way that any government will accept the ACP demand of doctors. It will not stand the scrutiny of the law,” said another officer, pointing out that the demand of travel allowance and an official vehicle was another bone of contention.

The striking doctors demanded hike in travelling allowance from current ₹500 to ₹3,000, besides an official vehicle. In order to resolve the issues of the doctors, the Haryana officers cross-checked with Punjab and Union government also and found out that travelling allowance related demands were untenable, said an officer.

Top government officers say the route to resolve all the “reasonable outstanding demands” of the doctors will pass through the “specialist cadre” demand of the doctors. After the specialist cadre comes into force all other demands (amendment in service rules to stop direct recruitment of senior medical officers; assured career progression and grant of allowances at par with central government doctors) will then become infructuous.

“The matter regarding a specialist cadre of doctors is in an advanced stage. This will be implemented as per the settled principles. But it will take some time. The proposal is ready and it is being discussed at the highest level. We informed the doctors about this and asked them to go through this file to satisfy themselves. However, the government will not take any decision under pressure,” said the officers present in the meeting that concluded at 7 pm followed by another round at the official residence of additional chief secretary (ACS-Health) Sudhir Rajpal. “The ball is now in the court of striking doctors.”