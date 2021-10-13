Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Talks only if farm unions come up with constructive suggestions: BJP kisan morcha chief
chandigarh news

Talks only if farm unions come up with constructive suggestions: BJP kisan morcha chief

Farmer unions have not been able to convince as how the farm laws are black and why they are anti-farmer, says BJP kisan morcha national president
BJP kisan morcha national president Raj Kumar Chahar addressing the media in Chandigarh.
BJP kisan morcha national president Raj Kumar Chahar addressing the media in Chandigarh.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Bharatiya Janata Party’s kisan morcha national head and Fatehpur Sikri MP Raj Kumar Chahar on Tuesday said the central government will initiate any further talks with the protesting farmers on the three contentious farm laws only if the unions come up with some “constructive suggestions”.

“Till now, the only thing farmer unions have been telling the Union agriculture minister is that these are black laws and should be withdrawn. They haven’t been able to convince as how these laws are black and why they are anti-farmer,” said Chahar addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting of Punjab BJP’s kisan morcha cell in Chandigarh.

Chahar said the deadlock between the Centre and the farmer unions can be broken only if the latter are ready to discuss as how these laws can be improved by making certain changes.

“But if somebody thinks that Modi government will buckle under pressure to withdraw the laws, they are mistaken. We are sure that finally whatever misconceptions have been created in the minds of farmers would end,” he said.

The Lok Sabha MP said the farmer unions have been misguided by the Congress and the communist think-tanks and the shoulder of the peasants are being used to fire at the Modi government. “Those who are left with no political ground in the country have misguided the farmers that if these laws are implemented their land will snatched away. Moreover, these laws have already been stayed by the Supreme Court and the Centre has also agreed not to implement them,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out