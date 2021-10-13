Talks only if farm unions come up with constructive suggestions: BJP kisan morcha chief

Bharatiya Janata Party’s kisan morcha national head and Fatehpur Sikri MP Raj Kumar Chahar on Tuesday said the central government will initiate any further talks with the protesting farmers on the three contentious farm laws only if the unions come up with some “constructive suggestions”.

“Till now, the only thing farmer unions have been telling the Union agriculture minister is that these are black laws and should be withdrawn. They haven’t been able to convince as how these laws are black and why they are anti-farmer,” said Chahar addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting of Punjab BJP’s kisan morcha cell in Chandigarh.

Chahar said the deadlock between the Centre and the farmer unions can be broken only if the latter are ready to discuss as how these laws can be improved by making certain changes.

“But if somebody thinks that Modi government will buckle under pressure to withdraw the laws, they are mistaken. We are sure that finally whatever misconceptions have been created in the minds of farmers would end,” he said.

The Lok Sabha MP said the farmer unions have been misguided by the Congress and the communist think-tanks and the shoulder of the peasants are being used to fire at the Modi government. “Those who are left with no political ground in the country have misguided the farmers that if these laws are implemented their land will snatched away. Moreover, these laws have already been stayed by the Supreme Court and the Centre has also agreed not to implement them,” he added.