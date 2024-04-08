 Tamil Nadu cops detain Pandher, other farm leaders in Coimbatore - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Tamil Nadu cops detain Pandher, other farm leaders in Coimbatore

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Apr 08, 2024 07:36 AM IST

The four-member delegation of farm union leaders had landed at Coimbatore to participate in a planned kalash yatra of deceased farmer Shubh Karan Singh in Tamil Nadu. The kalash yatra has been scheduled in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry in the upcoming week

Several Punjab farm union leaders, including Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, were detained at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Other leaders who were taken into preventive custody include Gurmeet Singh Mangat, Manjit Singh Rai and Harwinder Singh. (HT photo)
Other leaders who were taken into preventive custody include Gurmeet Singh Mangat, Manjit Singh Rai and Harwinder Singh. (HT photo)

The four-member delegation of farm union leaders had landed at Coimbatore to participate in a planned kalash yatra of deceased farmer Shubh Karan Singh in Tamil Nadu. The kalash yatra has been scheduled in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry in the upcoming week.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Shubh Karan was killed during the farmers’ stir at Khanauri border on February 21.

Other leaders who were taken into preventive custody include Gurmeet Singh Mangat, Manjit Singh Rai and Harwinder Singh. They were later released late in the evening.

Before starting the yatra, the farm union leaders decided to hold a protest outside the office of the Coimbatore district collector against the Union government demanding a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP). The protest was part of a nationwide call of burning effigies of the Union government on April 7. The Tamil Nadu police didn’t allow the protest to happen and detained the Punjab farm union leaders. The farm leaders were taken to the nearest police station.

Gurmeet Singh Mangat, before getting detained, said, “The fight to save farmers will continue. We are not scared of arrest at all. We will hold kalash yatra tomorrow.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Tamil Nadu cops detain Pandher, other farm leaders in Coimbatore
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On