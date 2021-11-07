Tarigami: Internet shutdown bringing back painful memories of 2019

Former J&K legislator and CPI(M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami on Saturday expressed pain over the internet shutdown in some parts of the city and said it brought back painful memories of the communication blockade in 2019.

Tarigami on Saturday said, “There are reports that internet access is shut for most of the day in many areas and services resume mostly after 10pm when they are least required. This has hugely impacted students, who are not able to attend their online classes as the internet remains shut down during day hours.”

The former four-time legislator in a statement said due to this unannounced ban businessmen, doctors, media personnel and other professionals are also suffering immensely.

“The 2019 communication blockade led to huge economic losses and unemployment. The latest curbs on the internet are bound to aggravate the situation. The curbs on 4G internet in Kashmir are contrary to government claims of creating opportunities for all citizens by harnessing digital technologies through the Digital India initiative,” he said, adding that it’s high time that internet services are restored throughout Kashmir without any further delay.

People will punish arrogant BJP govt: Mir

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief GA Mir said “people of Jammu and Kashmir will punish the arrogant BJP government at the Centre as reflected in the recent byelections in the country which resulted into immediate reduction of huge taxes on petrol and diesel”.

Lauding the people of Himachal and other states for “showing the mirror to the arrogant Modi government”, Mir said people will “punish the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in the country in the coming elections”.

Addressing a meeting of senior Congress leaders as part of the 50th year celebrations of the 1971 war, he briefed the functionaries, party’s district presidents, frontal wings and corporators about the series of functions to be held from Sunday till December 16 to commemorate the Vijay Diwas.

He said a commemoration committee headed by former defence minister AK Antony as chairperson and Praveen Davar as national coordinator is holding series of yearlong programmes in the country to celebrate the country’s victory.

A function will be addressed by Davar on Sunday at JK Plaza and another at Ploura Jammu rural on Monday.

The meeting was also briefed about the nationwide ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ from November 14 to 29 besides membership drive which will be inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir by AICC incharge, J&K affairs, Rajni Patil.