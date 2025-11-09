Tarn Taran bypoll: AAP misusing govt machinery, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of influencing the Tarn Taran bypoll by misusing the government machinery. Referring to the suspension of SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal, he hailed the SAD workers and also the Election Commission, saying that the latter took note of the “illegal detention and harassment of Akali workers”. Sukhbir Singh Badal

During a rally in the poll-bound constituency, the SAD president said the other civil and police officers of the constituency shouldn’t follow the “unconstitutional” orders of the ruling party and ensure free and fair elections.

“The Tarn Taran election will be a watershed moment in Punjab’s history. It will pave the way for the ouster of AAP and usher in the SAD to power in 2027,” he said. Appealing to the people to vote for retired principal Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, the SAD president said, “We are committed to reintroducing all social welfare schemes which have been discontinued by the Congress and the AAP”.

He also announced that the next SAD government would abolish road tax on two-wheelers.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also addressed the gathering. “People should honour the sacrifices of the Dharmi Faujis who had forsaken their jobs and suffered arrests, court martial and jail terms for the Panth.”

Polling for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be held on November 11, and the results will be announced on November 14. The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.