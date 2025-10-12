Tarn Taran bypoll: Delay in flood damage report will hurt farmers, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday blamed the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party for its failure to conduct flood prevention works before the monsoons and then delaying the detailed report on the damages sent to the central government. The bypoll has been necessitated by the death of ruling party’s MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June (HT Photo)

The bypoll has been necessitated by the death of ruling party’s MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. The voting will be held on November 11, and the counting of votes will be conducted on November 14.

Sukhbir, who was campaigning for the party candidate, Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, said the delay could be costly for the farmers.

“It’s a double whammy for the farmers of Punjab. First, the AAP government prevented strengthening of breaches, and now, the delay in presenting the data to the Centre will keep farmers from receiving compensation for the crop damage. The same representation, which was submitted earlier, has been sent again. This callous attitude will prevent the distribution of fair compensation to farmers,” he alleged in after a meeting with party leaders at Jhabal here.

Sukhbir also inducted former Ferozepur MLA Sukhpal Singh Nannu and his supporters into the party fold at a public meeting later.

The SAD chief later addressed gatherings at different places in the Tarn Taran constituency. “Punjabis have repeatedly been failed by both the Congress and AAP, who have done nothing for the state except loot its resources”, he added.