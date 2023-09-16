Tarn Taran seizure: 3 held with 1.6kg heroin airdropped by Pak drone

The Punjab intelligence wing arrested three persons with 1.6 kg heroin, allegedly airdropped by a drone from Pakistan, from a naka near Bhikhiwind village of Tarn Taran.

The accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh and Angrej Singh of Wan Tara Singh village, and Balwinder Singh alias Billa of Balehar village in Tarn Taran. (REUTERS)

A police spokesperson said the trio was nabbed from a naka following a tip-off. He said the heroin packets recovered from the accused had three rings attached to it, clearly indicating that it was carried by drone and dropped by unhook mechanism.

The spokesperson further said that preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with smugglers in Pakistan. They had planned to receive heroin in small quantities, for instance 500gm in one sortie and sell it to their regular customers once a considerable payload was received, said the spokesperson.

A case under Sections 21, 23-C, 25 and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the state special operation cell of Amritsar police station against the accused.

