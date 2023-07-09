Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Taxi driver held for posing as cop at Ludhiana

Taxi driver held for posing as cop at Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 09, 2023 11:54 PM IST

Police have arrested a taxi driver, who used to impersonate as a cop by hanging a police uniform on the rear window of the car to avoid checking and toll tax

Police have arrested a taxi driver, who used to impersonate as a cop by hanging a police uniform on the rear window of the car to avoid checking and toll tax.

Taxi driver held for posing as cop at Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Taxi driver held for posing as cop at Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

However, the police are examining if he was involved in drug peddling or any other crime by posing as a cop.

The accused has been identified as Varinder Singh alias Goldy, 43, of Rasulpur Patti village in Ladhowal. The police recovered the uniform (constable rank) and a car from his possession.

ASI Bikramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have arrested the accused from Bagga Kalan village during special checking. The accused was crossing from the area in his car when he was stopped for checking.

“We found a police uniform hanging on the back seat with a hanger. The accused claimed himself as a constable, but he failed to produce any identification card. Later, he started making excuses, but later confessed that he used to keep the uniform in the car to avoid police checking and toll tax,” the ASI said.

“The accused had got the uniform stitched from a tailor at Tibba Road claiming himself as police personnel,” he added.

A case under sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Ladhowal police station.

The accused was produced before the court on Sunday. The court remanded the accused in two-day in police custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out