Police have arrested a taxi driver, who used to impersonate as a cop by hanging a police uniform on the rear window of the car to avoid checking and toll tax. Taxi driver held for posing as cop at Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

However, the police are examining if he was involved in drug peddling or any other crime by posing as a cop.

The accused has been identified as Varinder Singh alias Goldy, 43, of Rasulpur Patti village in Ladhowal. The police recovered the uniform (constable rank) and a car from his possession.

ASI Bikramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have arrested the accused from Bagga Kalan village during special checking. The accused was crossing from the area in his car when he was stopped for checking.

“We found a police uniform hanging on the back seat with a hanger. The accused claimed himself as a constable, but he failed to produce any identification card. Later, he started making excuses, but later confessed that he used to keep the uniform in the car to avoid police checking and toll tax,” the ASI said.

“The accused had got the uniform stitched from a tailor at Tibba Road claiming himself as police personnel,” he added.

A case under sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Ladhowal police station.

The accused was produced before the court on Sunday. The court remanded the accused in two-day in police custody.

