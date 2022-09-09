TB eradication programme: Moga wins national level bronze medal
Moga district has been selected among 52 districts from all the states of India in the year 2022 for good performance in TB (Tuberculosis) eradication program and the district was awarded with the national bronze medal.
Deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh congratulated the district health department on this achievement. President of India Draupadi Murmu launched Prime Minister’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan on Friday and addressed through video conferencing. District TB officer Dr Gauravpreet Singh Sodhi said that 1200 patients are currently being given free medicine in district under the National TB Eradication Campaign. “All the tests are done free of charge during TB diagnosis and treatment. Moreover, ₹500 per month is transferred directly to the bank account for food and nutrition for the patients,” he said.
He said that the family members of the TB patient are being encouraged to take some medicines to protect them from this disease and those medicines are also given free so that the spread of TB disease can be prevented the target is to achieve the goal of eliminating TB by 2025. The District TB Center Moga has a Microscopy lab for sputum examination and modern machines are available for TB testing. Along with this, government hospitals Baghapurana (Thathi Bhai), Kot Ise Khan, Dharamkot, Droli Bhai, and Dhudike have provisions for free TB testing and free treatment.
‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat - Punjab & Andhra Pradesh’ Handmade wooden toys carve a success story
23 kilometres from Vijaywada, in the suburb of Kondapalli, one finds the real story of Centre's 'Make in India' campaign. Carrying out the legacy for the last 400 years, these artisans have no time to spare. They are crafting the most beautiful of handmade painted wooden toys with utmost zeal. These toys are also exported to other countries and are leaving China behind.
UP health facilities to have signboards in Urdu also
LUCKNOW The UP government has directed that all government health facilities across the state will have signboards and nameplates written in Urdu also. The directive came after a complaint by Unnao resident Mohd Haroon, who maintained that many government departments were skipping Urdu on signages despite it being the second official language of the state. UP has over 830 CHCs and about 3,000 PHCs apart from 157 district level hospitals.
‘SP student leader’ breaks into UP CM’s convoy, held
VARANASI The youth, Manish Yadav broke into chief minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy in Jaunpur on Friday and chanted 'Akhilesh zindabad' slogans while waving a black flag when the cavalcade was on the move. The incident was reported when the CM was leaving for Purvanchal University to address a gathering, after carrying out an inspection of ongoing development projects at Umanath Singh Medical College, Jaunpur.
NGT imposes ₹200 crore fine on Gzb authorities for shoddy sewage, waste management
The National Green Tribunal on Thursday imposed a hefty environmental fine of ₹200 crore on the Ghaziabad Development Authority and the Ghaziabad municipal corporation for their “far from satisfactory” management of sewage and solid waste in Ghaziabad city. The tribunal, however,rounded off the overall fine to ₹200 and directed that the amount be deposited within two months with the Ghaziabad district magistrate.
Gurugram vigilance team arrests ex-Pataudi SDM over corruption charges
A vigilance bureau team from Gurugram on Wednesday arrested the officer on special duty of the Hisar divisional commissioner on bribery charges, officials said Thursday. Officials of the vigilance bureau said Rajesh Prajapati, a 2011 batch Haryana civil services officer has also served as a sub-divisional magistrate in Pataudi for around one-and-a-half years (2019-2020) during which the alleged offence occurred. He was transferred out in August 2020 .
