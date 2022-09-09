TB eradication programme: Moga wins national level bronze medal

Moga district has been selected among 52 districts from all the states of India in the year 2022 for good performance in TB (Tuberculosis) eradication program and the district was awarded with the national bronze medal.

Deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh congratulated the district health department on this achievement. President of India Draupadi Murmu launched Prime Minister’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan on Friday and addressed through video conferencing. District TB officer Dr Gauravpreet Singh Sodhi said that 1200 patients are currently being given free medicine in district under the National TB Eradication Campaign. “All the tests are done free of charge during TB diagnosis and treatment. Moreover, ₹500 per month is transferred directly to the bank account for food and nutrition for the patients,” he said.

He said that the family members of the TB patient are being encouraged to take some medicines to protect them from this disease and those medicines are also given free so that the spread of TB disease can be prevented the target is to achieve the goal of eliminating TB by 2025. The District TB Center Moga has a Microscopy lab for sputum examination and modern machines are available for TB testing. Along with this, government hospitals Baghapurana (Thathi Bhai), Kot Ise Khan, Dharamkot, Droli Bhai, and Dhudike have provisions for free TB testing and free treatment.