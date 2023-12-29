close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Teacher booked for thrashing student in Rewari school

Teacher booked for thrashing student in Rewari school

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 30, 2023 05:14 AM IST

A spokesman of Rewari police said that the teacher was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act

Rewari police have booked a private school teacher for thrashing a Class 8 student on December 23.

The boy’s father Praveen, a resident of Saharanwas village, said, “ My son, studying in a private school in the area, used to go to school in a bus. On December 23, he, along with two other students, sat on a seat which was already broken. When they reached the school, the teacher, Sahil, thrashed him with sticks for damaging the bus seat.”

A spokesman of Rewari police said that the teacher was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

