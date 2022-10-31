Teacher on polling duty found dead in Yamunanagar

: A 50-year-old school teacher, who was on polling duty for the zila parishad and block samiti elections in Yamunanagar’s Fatehpur village, was found dead during the wee hours on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar, a primary school teacher at a government school in Bherthal and resident of Sector 17 in Jagadhari.

Sub-Inspector Rai Singh, SHO, Chhappar police station said that the man had reached the polling booth at a school in the village last night, as per the norms.

“He had normal dinner and was found dead at 5:30 am by his fellow officials at the booth. It is being suspected that he had died due to cardiac arrest,” he said.

His body was handed over to his family and another person replaced him on duty for smooth conduct of voting.

Meanwhile, 75.4% voting was recorded to elect members of block samiti and zila parishad at 669 polling booths in the district. The polling remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported.